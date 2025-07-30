Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 298.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 217.49 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 298.16% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 217.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.217.49165.184.941.8810.515.238.623.766.491.63

