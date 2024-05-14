Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 33.42% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 33.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 1517.79 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 33.42% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 1517.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.08% to Rs 572.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 5705.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4147.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1517.791234.82 23 5705.454147.72 38 OPM %42.7240.08 -42.7440.92 - PBDT203.24146.73 39 790.27533.50 48 PBT196.18140.61 40 762.88512.07 49 NP148.51111.31 33 572.56389.28 47

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

