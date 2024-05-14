TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 33.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 1517.79 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 33.42% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 1517.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.08% to Rs 572.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 5705.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4147.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

