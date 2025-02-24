Manappuram Finance rises on Bain Capital acquisition buzz

Manappuram Finance rose 2.29% to Rs 205.45, following media reports indicating that American private equity firm Bain Capital is considering acquiring a significant portion of the company's promoter stake.

According to these reports, the deal would involve Manappuram's promoter group, led by managing director and CEO V.P. Nandakumar, selling a substantial portion of its 35.25% holding to Bain Capital.

The media reports suggest that if the deal materializes, Bain Capital may subsequently launch a voluntary open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in Manappuram Finance.

Following the surge in share price and media attention, the stock exchanges sought clarification from Manappuram Finance. In response, the company acknowledged the media reports but clarified that, as of now, there are no developments requiring regulatory disclosure. Manappuram Finance emphasized its ongoing exploration of strategic and growth opportunities in the best interests of its stakeholders.

Manappuram Finance, a leading Indian NBFC, offers a wide range of financial products including gold loans (online, doorstep, instant), forex and money transfer, vehicle loans, personal loans (digital and secured), business loans, micro home finance, two-wheeler finance, and specialized loans for the healthcare, small-scale industrial, restaurant, and food industries.

On a consolidated basis, Manappuram Finance's net profit fell 50.76% to Rs 282.06 crore on 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 2,562.63 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

