Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 22.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings rose 22.69% to Rs 65.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

