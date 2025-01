Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.40% to Rs 219.16 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 3.39% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.40% to Rs 219.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 166.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.219.16166.7925.0627.8357.0751.6440.1643.7830.4929.49

