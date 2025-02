Crestchem standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of Crestchem declined 42.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.807.3613.3316.710.731.290.721.280.520.91

