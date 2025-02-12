Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 94.72 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 94.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales94.72102.57 -8 OPM %5.521.80 -PBDT4.251.58 169 PBT2.24-0.44 LP NP1.66-0.32 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

