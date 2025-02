Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 1210.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.55% to Rs 47.92 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 1210.42% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.55% to Rs 47.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.9229.4821.6213.068.561.757.640.636.290.48

