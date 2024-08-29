Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mandaviya highlights government's unwavering commitment to welfare of labour force

Aug 29 2024
A roundtable meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, with representatives from Central Trade Union Organisations (CTUOs) in New Delhi yesterday. The focus of the discussion in this introductory meeting with trade unions was the newly proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, announced in the recent Union Budget besides other labour welfare-oriented measures. Addressing the CTUOs, Mandaviya reiterated the Governments unwavering commitment to the welfare of the labour force, recognizing it as the backbone of the nations economic growth and development. Mansukh Mandaviya invited suggestions from the trade unions regarding the formulation of the ELI scheme. He emphasized that the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of our country. Mandaviya stressed that the input of the trade unions is valuable to ensure that it serves the interests of all stakeholders.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

