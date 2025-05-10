Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 68.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 46.34 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 68.78% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.75% to Rs 58.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 247.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
