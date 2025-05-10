Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit rises 45.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 314.78 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes rose 45.54% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 314.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.43% to Rs 32.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 1181.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 986.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

