Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Engineering Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.05-0.01 LP 0.380.27 41 OPM %60.00300.00 -71.0551.85 - PBDT0.03-0.03 LP 0.270.14 93 PBT0.03-0.03 LP 0.270.14 93 NP0.19-0.03 LP 0.220.09 144

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

