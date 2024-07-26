United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 2475.13 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 27.41% to Rs 173.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 2475.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2274.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2475.132274.7911.539.81291.16231.85233.44180.47173.55136.21

