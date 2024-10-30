Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 30 2024
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.910.65 40 OPM %62.64-109.23 -PBDT0.57-0.71 LP PBT0.56-0.72 LP NP0.41-0.59 LP

First Published: Oct 30 2024

