Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 632.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 146.55 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 632.34% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 146.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.146.55117.9914.759.2119.917.1414.692.0912.231.67

