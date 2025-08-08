Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 62.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 103792.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 62.68% to Rs 3924.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10514.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 103792.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106399.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.103792.00106399.009.8514.3310937.0015416.005617.008851.003924.0010514.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News