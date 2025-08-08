Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries rose 12.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.965.4595.9699.270.760.630.760.630.540.48

