Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 38.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 38.41% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 130.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.130.14109.77-3.509.2110.936.906.051.981.911.38

