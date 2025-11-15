Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.38% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.38% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.6224.90-228.7721.16-22.990.39-23.080.31-17.880.23

