Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

