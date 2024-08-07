Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit rises 6.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 120.93 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards rose 6.94% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 120.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.93108.49 11 OPM %28.0827.97 -PBDT28.1226.60 6 PBT19.4919.04 2 NP14.6313.68 7

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

