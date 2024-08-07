Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 19.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 156.22 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 19.66% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 156.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.22121.05 29 OPM %39.2039.75 -PBDT58.5447.94 22 PBT41.9035.47 18 NP31.3526.20 20

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

