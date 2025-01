Trident consolidated net profit declines 26.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 1667.09 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 26.73% to Rs 79.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 1667.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1835.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1667.091835.3412.8214.34194.34236.73101.78146.3379.70108.78

