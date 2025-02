H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 489.80 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 489.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 442.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.489.80442.901.18-3.4429.977.416.39-21.44-5.99-13.12

