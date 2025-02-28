Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers update on scheme of arrangement

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers update on scheme of arrangement

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has received observation letter from the BSE regarding the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (Transferor Company), Paradeep Phosphates (Transferee Company or the Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors, stating that the BSE has no adverse observations on the Scheme of Arrangement, so as to enable the Company to file the Scheme of Arrangement with the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 22.19 times

Exicom Telesystems IPO subscribed 27.76 times

Benchmarks ends near flat line; Nifty settles below 22,550 level

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Stock Alert: Sanofi India, Tata Power Co, Granules India, RVNL

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story