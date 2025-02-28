Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers update on scheme of arrangement

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has received observation letter from the BSE regarding the Scheme of Arrangement amongst Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (Transferor Company), Paradeep Phosphates (Transferee Company or the Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors, stating that the BSE has no adverse observations on the Scheme of Arrangement, so as to enable the Company to file the Scheme of Arrangement with the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal.

