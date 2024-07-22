Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 93.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 93.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 23247.02 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 93.53% to Rs 65.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1012.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 23247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21173.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23247.0221173.12 10 OPM %2.619.77 -PBDT435.871852.83 -76 PBT100.631558.81 -94 NP65.571012.74 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Developed world ditching climate efforts but India in mission mode: Survey

Airlines add 51 new passengers to no-fly list for unruly behaviour in 2024

Air travel demand normalises after Covid boom, customers back to basics

Govt is working hard to present 'milestone Budget' of Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story