Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma allots 57,709 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma allots 57,709 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mankind Pharma has allotted 57,709 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees who have exercised their options pursuant to the ESOP Plan.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 41,26,71,039 equity shares to 41,27,28,748 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen slips as Japan's Q1 growth stalls, US dollar gains

IDFC First Bank allots 25.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story