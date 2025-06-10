Mankind Pharma allots 57,709 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma has allotted 57,709 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees who have exercised their options pursuant to the ESOP Plan.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 41,26,71,039 equity shares to 41,27,28,748 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

