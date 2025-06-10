Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.38% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 2.54% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 16.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9477, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 263.88, up 1.67% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is down 20.38% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 2.54% gain in the Nifty Metal index.