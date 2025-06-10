Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 25.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IDFC First Bank allots 25.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 25,16,455 equity shares under ESOP on 10 June 2025. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,30,59,33,880/- comprising of 7,33,05,93,388 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,33,10,98,430/- comprising of 7,33,31,09,843 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

