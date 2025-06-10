Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 976, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.03% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.24% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 976, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 10.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21826.8, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 983.3, up 0.79% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 10.03% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.24% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.