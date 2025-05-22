Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 8808.34 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 38.80% to Rs 1310.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2140.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 8808.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9147.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 6550.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 32512.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32466.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8808.349147.01 -4 32512.4832466.03 0 OPM %29.3835.65 -34.3238.51 - PBDT2725.983595.36 -24 11754.6613340.45 -12 PBT2192.623019.08 -27 9436.4311211.47 -16 NP1310.102140.72 -39 6550.936335.10 3

