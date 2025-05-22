Oil India consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 8808.34 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 38.80% to Rs 1310.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2140.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 8808.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9147.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.41% to Rs 6550.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 32512.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32466.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8808.349147.0132512.4832466.0329.3835.6534.3238.512725.983595.3611754.6613340.452192.623019.089436.4311211.471310.102140.726550.936335.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News