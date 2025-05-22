National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 107.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.19% to Rs 5267.83 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 107.40% to Rs 2067.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 996.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.19% to Rs 5267.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3579.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 164.93% to Rs 5267.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1988.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 16787.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13149.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
