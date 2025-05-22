Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 107.40% in the March 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 107.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.19% to Rs 5267.83 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 107.40% to Rs 2067.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 996.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.19% to Rs 5267.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3579.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.93% to Rs 5267.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1988.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 16787.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13149.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5267.833579.05 47 16787.6313149.15 28 OPM %52.0730.41 -44.7221.30 - PBDT2836.301163.60 144 7805.953034.92 157 PBT2748.50923.58 198 7078.372285.27 210 NP2067.23996.74 107 5267.941988.46 165

