R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 52.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.40% to Rs 83.51 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 52.90% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.40% to Rs 83.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.02% to Rs 18.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 294.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

