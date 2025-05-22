Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 52.90% in the March 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 52.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.40% to Rs 83.51 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 52.90% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.40% to Rs 83.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.02% to Rs 18.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 294.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.51118.28 -29 294.29331.52 -11 OPM %19.3033.16 -10.0421.24 - PBDT19.0738.84 -51 39.3068.51 -43 PBT15.2235.08 -57 24.7753.57 -54 NP12.3326.18 -53 18.6639.72 -53

