Cupid consolidated net profit declines 51.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 56.48 crore

Net profit of Cupid declined 51.48% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.61% to Rs 40.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 183.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.4862.90 -10 183.52171.09 7 OPM %23.7349.13 -22.7429.28 - PBDT17.2532.94 -48 59.3455.51 7 PBT16.0032.21 -50 54.8652.58 4 NP11.5123.72 -51 40.8939.85 3

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

