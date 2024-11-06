Mankind Pharma hits life high after Q2 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 653 cr

Mankind Pharma jumped 5.31% to Rs 4,240.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 30.43% to Rs 653.47 crore on a 13.6% rise in revenue to Rs 3,076.51 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 849.32 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 32.5% from Rs 640.99 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA grew 24.34% to Rs 853 crore in the September 2024 quarter from Rs 686 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 27.7% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 25.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Domestic revenue stood at Rs 2,796 crore in Q2 FY25, up by 11% YoY. While, export revenue stood at Rs 281 crore, up by 56.98% YoY during the quarter.

Export growth driven by increase in the companys base business supported by new launches in last 12-24 months. During the quarter, the company has launched 1 new product in US taking the total launched products to 42.

The companys consumer healthcare business reported 20% increase in revenue to Rs 232 crore in Q2 FY25, propelled by steady growth in key brands like Manforce, Gas-o-fast, and HealthOk further aided by faster growth in Modern Trade, E-commerce and Q-Commerce channels, strong growth in secondary sales2 for Manforce, Gas-o-fast

It has reported strong growth in secondary sales2 for Manforce, Gas-o-fast and HealthOk of 15%, 28% and 27% YoY respectively.

Cash flow from operations stood at Rs 593 crore in Q2 FY25.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 34.16% to Rs 634.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as against with Rs 472.88 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,529.74 crore in the September quarter 2024, up 11.91% year on year.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman & managing director, Mankind Pharma, said, " We are pleased to report steady revenue growth of 13.6% YoY with strong EBITDA margins of 27.7%, driven by recovery in volume, continued outperformance in chronic segment and operating leverage.

OTC business has been carved out to a WOS2 of Mankind Pharma. From Q3, this business has embarked on the journey towards its next phase of growth. Our acquisition of BSV, perfectly aligns with our vision to expand into high entry barrier portfolio with #1 player in the gynaecology segment, leadership in certain critical care products and further enhance our R&D capabilities.

Multiple growth levers resilient base business, fast growing specialty chronic segment, high potential OTC business, and high-entry barrier super specialty portfolio of BSV. Together, these levers will propel our growth journey ahead. "

Mankind pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence.Mankind pharma operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in India manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 2,882.75 on the BSE.

