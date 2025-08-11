Mankind Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2435.4, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 2.9% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2435.4, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has lost around 9.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21402.15, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.