Welcure Drugs to consider proposal for stock split and bonus issue

On 22 August 2025

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for 22 August 2025, to consider:

Sub-division (stock split) of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one share into ten shares); and Issue of Bonus Shares up to 1:1 (one bonus share for every one share held).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News