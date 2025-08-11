Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welcure Drugs to consider proposal for stock split and bonus issue

Welcure Drugs to consider proposal for stock split and bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
On 22 August 2025

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for 22 August 2025, to consider:

Sub-division (stock split) of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one share into ten shares); and Issue of Bonus Shares up to 1:1 (one bonus share for every one share held).

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

