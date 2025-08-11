Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.86, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 6.53% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.86, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost around 11.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23474.65, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.51 lakh shares in last one month.