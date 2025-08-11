NLC India Ltd down for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 19.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.NLC India Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34391.95, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.14 lakh shares in last one month.