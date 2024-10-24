Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 210.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.99% to Rs 195.42 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 210.22% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.99% to Rs 195.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.195.42117.7323.1315.7140.9115.5035.3012.2226.718.61

