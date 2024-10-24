Rajnish Retail standalone net profit rises 1166.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 31787.50% to Rs 25.51 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail rose 1166.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31787.50% to Rs 25.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.510.08 31788 OPM %1.5337.50 -PBDT0.510.03 1600 PBT0.510.03 1600 NP0.380.03 1167

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

