Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.79% to Rs 530.73 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 59.85% to Rs 99.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.79% to Rs 530.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.65% to Rs 286.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 1939.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

530.73405.781939.741429.0670.1274.3169.9772.68136.3589.48403.12309.08127.4683.85370.38290.3199.2062.06286.24217.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News