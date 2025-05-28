Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 6.02 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 13.24% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.45% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 27.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.02-0.4727.0022.2387.87-912.7788.22120.242.251.4210.8712.792.251.4210.8712.792.482.199.7312.71

