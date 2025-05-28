GIFT Nifty signals a dull start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 17 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 348.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10,104.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 14956.92 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian market had a mixed start on Wednesday. Australia's inflation held steady at 2.4% in April, no change since February, while New Zealand's central bank surprised with a rate cut, trimming the benchmark to 3.25%.

Across the Pacific, Wall Street lit up on Tuesday. A decision by Trump to delay slapping 50% tariffs on the EU helped revive risk appetite, and investor mood got another lift from a sharp jump in US consumer confidence. After five straight months of decline, confidence snapped back hard in May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.78%, the S&P 500 jumped 2.05%, and the Nasdaq surged 2.47%, powered by tech heavyweights like Tesla. All three indexes ended a four-day losing streak in style.

This market rebound is also riding on hopes of easing trade tensions between the US and China, as the Trump administration works to ink deals with multiple key economies.

All eyes are now on NVIDIA, which is set to report Q1 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts are betting on a strong showing. The chipmaker's stock rallied 3.2% during the session and held steady in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board reported that US consumer confidence soared in May, with the index jumping to 98 from April's 85.7, a level not seen since May 2020.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks declined sharply on Tuesday, ending their two-day winning streak. A mixed trend across Asian markets sparked profit booking in Indian equities. The Nifty50 once again struggled to break past the 25,000 mark, highlighting the lack of fresh positive triggers. Auto, IT, and FMCG stocks were among the biggest drags on the indices. However, mid- and small-cap stocks held up relatively well, buoyed by a cooling in premium valuations. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 624.82 points or 0.76% to 81,551.63. The Nifty 50 index slipped 174.95 points or 0.70% to 24,826.20.

