Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.28% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of Shreenath Investment Company declined 21.71% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.67% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.7858.902.7858.90-30.58-0.02-81.29-0.851.101.663.263.631.101.663.253.631.011.292.262.68

