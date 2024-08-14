Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.58%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.58%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed up 1.58% at 39731.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.34%, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 2.10% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 1.94%. The Nifty IT index is up 28.00% over last one year compared to the 24.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.26% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.02% to close at 24143.75 while the SENSEX added 0.19% to close at 79105.88 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Swiggy rolls out in-app UPI feature for faster payments: How to activate

At 7.2 million, Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 13

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

Vedanta raises OFS size of Hindustan Zinc, set to offload 3.31% stake

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story