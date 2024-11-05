Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 74.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 414.89 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 74.23% to Rs 47.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 414.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales414.89352.15 18 OPM %17.7213.71 -PBDT82.3448.96 68 PBT64.3336.43 77 NP47.4627.24 74

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

