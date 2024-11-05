Mazagon Dock soars as PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 585 cr in Q2 FY25

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders advanced 5.31% to Rs 4,240.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 75.76% to Rs 585.08 crore on a 50.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,756.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 740.49 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 82.1% on YoY basis.

EBITDA soared 78.74% YoY to Rs 765 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Operating margin improved to 17.64% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 8.49% registered in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,270.62 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 35.76% YoY. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,367.95 crore (up 46.62% YoY) while power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 5.03 crore (up 6.12% YoY) during the period under review.

The shipbuilding companys total order book stood at Rs 39,872 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

