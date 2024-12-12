Marico Ltd spurts 1.22%

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 640.65, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 17.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.87% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 640.65, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24574.6. The Sensex is at 81357.24, down 0.21%. Marico Ltd has risen around 7.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56766.8, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 637.25, up 0.53% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 17.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.87% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

