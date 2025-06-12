Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Marine Electricals (India) added 1.60% to Rs 234.71 after the company has received three separate contracts for supply and commissioning of power distribution systems amounting to total of Rs 60.44 crore.

The first order comes from ACG Universal Capsules for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a power distribution system, with delivery scheduled over 67 months.

The second contract was awarded by Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for supply and supervision during installation, testing, and commissioning, also to be delivered over a period of 67 months.

The third order was received from DC Development Hyderabad for testing and commissioning services, with execution to be completed within 3 months.

Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.

On a consolidated basis, Marine Electricals (India) reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 12.82 crore in Q4 FY25, despite a 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 224.99 crore, compared to the same quarter last year.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

