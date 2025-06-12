Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Marine Electricals (India) added 1.60% to Rs 234.71 after the company has received three separate contracts for supply and commissioning of power distribution systems amounting to total of Rs 60.44 crore.

The first order comes from ACG Universal Capsules for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a power distribution system, with delivery scheduled over 67 months.

The second contract was awarded by Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for supply and supervision during installation, testing, and commissioning, also to be delivered over a period of 67 months.

The third order was received from DC Development Hyderabad for testing and commissioning services, with execution to be completed within 3 months.