Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Marine Electricals (India) added 1.60% to Rs 234.71 after the company has received three separate contracts for supply and commissioning of power distribution systems amounting to total of Rs 60.44 crore.
The first order comes from ACG Universal Capsules for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a power distribution system, with delivery scheduled over 67 months.
The second contract was awarded by Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for supply and supervision during installation, testing, and commissioning, also to be delivered over a period of 67 months.
The third order was received from DC Development Hyderabad for testing and commissioning services, with execution to be completed within 3 months.
Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.
On a consolidated basis, Marine Electricals (India) reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 12.82 crore in Q4 FY25, despite a 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 224.99 crore, compared to the same quarter last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app